Modi, Guterres discuss conflicts, navigation freedom ahead of BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with the two discussing ongoing conflicts, freedom of navigation, sustainable development and reforms to multilateral institutions.

The meeting also covered human-centric artificial intelligence, renewable energy and global food security, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Guterres congratulated Modi on India’s BRICS chairship for the fourth time. The two leaders underscored the importance of “multipolarity” and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities, the MEA said.