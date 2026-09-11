Modi, Trump share special bond: US envoy Sergio Gor in Manipur

IMPHAL: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who was on a visit to Manipur on Friday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shared a special bond.
“There is a special bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, beyond the normal PM-President relationship. President Trump personally cherished this relationship,” the Manipur government said in a statement quoting Gor.
During a meeting with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in Imphal, Gor described Manipur as a stunning place with stunning beauty.
“He is very happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on the development of Northeast India, which is good for a diverse country like India,” the statement said.
In a social media post, Singh said, "It was a pleasure to meet the Ambassador of United States to India, Sergio Gor, at my Secretariat today."
"We had the opportunity to discuss relations between the US and Manipur.
I am confident that the engagement between the US and Manipur will strengthen in the years to come.
The US Ambassador was accompanied by the US Consul General in Kolkata, Kathy Giles-Diaz," he said.
Singh invited the US ambassador to the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival. He told Gor that India is a mini-world and Manipur is a mini-India, home to 36 communities.
The Chief Minister highlighted tourism and other allied sectors as possible areas for development.
The ambassador was accompanied by US Consul General in Kolkata Kathy Giles-Diaz, while the Chief Minister was accompanied by senior state government officials led by Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur.