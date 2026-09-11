India

Modi, Trump share special bond: US envoy Sergio Gor in Manipur

During a meeting with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in Imphal, Gor described Manipur as a stunning place with stunning beauty.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh invited the US ambassador to the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh invited the US ambassador to the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival.
Express News Service
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IMPHAL: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who was on a visit to Manipur on Friday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shared a special bond.

“There is a special bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, beyond the normal PM-President relationship. President Trump personally cherished this relationship,” the Manipur government said in a statement quoting Gor.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in Imphal, Gor described Manipur as a stunning place with stunning beauty.

“He is very happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on the development of Northeast India, which is good for a diverse country like India,” the statement said.

In a social media post, Singh said, "It was a pleasure to meet the Ambassador of United States to India, Sergio Gor, at my Secretariat today."

"We had the opportunity to discuss relations between the US and Manipur.

I am confident that the engagement between the US and Manipur will strengthen in the years to come.

The US Ambassador was accompanied by the US Consul General in Kolkata, Kathy Giles-Diaz," he said.

Singh invited the US ambassador to the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival. He told Gor that India is a mini-world and Manipur is a mini-India, home to 36 communities.

The Chief Minister highlighted tourism and other allied sectors as possible areas for development.

The ambassador was accompanied by US Consul General in Kolkata Kathy Giles-Diaz, while the Chief Minister was accompanied by senior state government officials led by Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur.

Manipur
US envoy Sergio Gor

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