Patna Diary | Corrupt ‘babus’ opt new method to escape action by Vigilance Investigation Bureau

Corrupt officials in Bihar have adopted a new methodology to escape action by Vigilance Investigation Bureau. These officials neither ask illegal gratification on phone nor directly demand cash amount as bribe money. Instead, they use new secret codes like ‘Ek Bora Chawal’, ‘Ek Peti’, ‘Tel Panni’ to accept bribes and escape Vigilance Bureau’s dragnet. Official records show as many as 100 ‘babus’, including police and revenue department officials, have been arrested since January this year on the charges of accepting bribe money. In some cases, they ask people to hand over bribe money to shop owners in the nearby localities.
DNA test on buffalo to determine its owner
An IPS officer’s order to conduct a DNA test on a buffalo to determine its owner has become a talking point in Bihar. The order was issued by IG, Magadh range, Vikas Vaibhav after Suraj Yadav and Prakash Manjhi staked claim over the buffalo. IG said, “ I have asked for a DNA test to determine its rightful owner. What other option are left to determine its real owner?” IG Vaibhav said. The dispute arose between Yadav and Manjhi after the buffalo was stolen from Yadav’s house. His search for the bovine ended in a neighbouring village, but Manjhi refused to hand it over. An FIR was lodged and the matter later reached the IG, who ordered a DNA test.
Bridge collapse earns Opposition wrath
Bridge collapse is a not a new phenomenon in Bihar. A portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Vaishali district. The bridge is a part of ‘Bharatmala Pariyojna’, a Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways scheme to build and improve India’s road networks. Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav took a swipe at the state government over a series of collapse of bridge. Though the department officials said the collapse was likely due to a ‘technical glitch’, Tejashwi said the incident exposed NDA leaders’ corrupt character. “Now NDA government will get busy in cover-up,” he said.
Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@newindianexpress.com