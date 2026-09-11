Patna Diary | Corrupt ‘babus’ opt new method to escape action by Vigilance Investigation Bureau

DNA test on buffalo to determine its owner

An IPS officer’s order to conduct a DNA test on a buffalo to determine its owner has become a talking point in Bihar. The order was issued by IG, Magadh range, Vikas Vaibhav after Suraj Yadav and Prakash Manjhi staked claim over the buffalo. IG said, “ I have asked for a DNA test to determine its rightful owner. What other option are left to determine its real owner?” IG Vaibhav said. The dispute arose between Yadav and Manjhi after the buffalo was stolen from Yadav’s house. His search for the bovine ended in a neighbouring village, but Manjhi refused to hand it over. An FIR was lodged and the matter later reached the IG, who ordered a DNA test.