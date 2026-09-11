Two elderly women from Rajasthan die while taking 108 ritual dips in Badrinath’s Tapt Kund

DEHRADUN: Two elderly sisters from Rajasthan died after losing consciousness while bathing in the sulphur-rich waters of Tapt Kund at the Badrinath shrine early Friday, police said. The women had reportedly resolved to take 108 consecutive dips before visiting the temple.

The deceased were identified as Prema Devi, 63, and Ramu Devi, 71. Both were part of a pilgrim group that reached Badrinath on September 4, according to police.

Initial information suggests that the sisters entered the hot-water pool in the morning and repeatedly immersed themselves while attempting to complete 108 dips. They became unconscious, possibly after experiencing breathing difficulties, sources said. The precise cause of their deaths, however, remains under investigation.

Badrinath Station House Officer Mahadev Uniyal said four women and one man from the group had gone to the kund for a pre-dawn bath.

“After bathing, the man left for the temple, while the four women continued taking dips,” he told TNIE.

At around 5 am, the two sisters were found unconscious inside the pool. Other pilgrims alerted the police and temple administration, triggering a brief spell of panic at the shrine. Rescue personnel pulled the women out and rushed them to hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

“A tragic incident occurred during bathing at Tapt Kund,” Uniyal said. “The relatives requested that inquest and post-mortem proceedings not be conducted. They took both bodies to Haridwar for the last rites.”

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Officials also urged elderly pilgrims and those with health conditions to exercise particular caution before entering the naturally heated pool or attempting repeated immersions.