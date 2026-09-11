Vladimir Putin arrives in Delhi for BRICS summit, to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin began a three-day visit to India on Friday to attend the BRICS summit and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two sides expected to focus on expanding bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation.

Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

“Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS K V Singh at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.