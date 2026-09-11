Xi-Modi talks to focus on rare earths, visas, investment amid India-China reset

NEW DELHI: President Xi Jinping will arrive in India at 12:25 pm on Saturday for a tightly packed 24-hour visit, his first bilateral trip to the country in seven years, with rare earths, business visas and investment expected to feature alongside the broader effort to stabilise ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Xi is scheduled to attend the BRICS summit and hold bilateral talks with Modi in the second half of the day. The two leaders are expected to take stock of the recent positive momentum in relations, including progress in border talks, which officials on both sides have indicated are moving in the “desired direction”.
But beneath the diplomatic reset lies a more immediate economic agenda.
Rare earths are emerging as a key issue as China’s dominance of the global supply chain collides with India’s push to build manufacturing capacity in strategic sectors. "Non-restrictive approach in trade will be beneficial to all," said a source.
Rare-earth magnets are critical to motors, actuators, hard drives and robots, while the infrastructure powering AI data centres depends heavily on materials such as copper and aluminium, as well as transformers.
Market participants across the rare-earth supply chain are increasingly focused on November 10, 2026, when China’s export controls are due to be reintroduced, assuming the current suspension is not extended or the measures withdrawn.
Under China’s Announcement No. 61, licensing requirements can apply to foreign-made products containing specified Chinese-origin rare earth materials above prescribed thresholds, as well as products made using covered Chinese rare-earth technologies or incorporating controlled Chinese-origin items.
If implemented, the measures could push export controls deeper into global supply chains, including equipment and technology used for rare-earth separation, strip-alloy production and magnet manufacturing, according to market participants.
Visas will form another practical part of the conversation. Indian businesses have been pressing for easier business visas for Chinese partners, while Beijing has also raised visa facilitation with New Delhi, including greater access for Chinese tourists.
"The Xi-Modi meeting comes at a crucial juncture, with border talks pointing towards greater stability. The two leaders have also put in a series of measures to build confidence and normalise ties. But the next phase of India-China ties is likely to be measured not just by diplomatic progress, but by whether economic engagement can withstand growing strategic vulnerabilities," said a source