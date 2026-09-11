'You drowned India, we rebuilt it': BJP hits back at Congress over BRICS criticism

The BJP on Friday hit back at the Congress and other opposition parties for creating a "negative atmosphere" around the BRICS summit, alleging they were unable to "digest" India's progress as the country moves forward.

The ruling party claimed that while in 2011-12, under the Congress-led UPA government, India's position within BRICS appeared to be weakening, all BRICS heads of state were now in India and the country was celebrating the summit "as never before".

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

A day earlier, the Congress questioned the benefits of hosting the BRICS Summit, with senior leader P Chidambaram saying that he had not seen any significant outcomes from the last two or three meetings.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that during the tenure of Manmohan Singh, India's position in BRICS had reached a stage where people were saying that "India" should be removed and "Indonesia" should replace the "I" in BRICS.

"The Congress leaders who are lamenting and asking, 'What did India gain?' should remember that the truth is: 'You drowned India, we rebuilt it!'" he told reporters here.

"During the Congress regime, India was described as one of the 'Fragile Five' and a 'junk economy', whereas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become one of the world's top five economies and emerged as the shining star of BRICS," he added.