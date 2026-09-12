BRICS: Congress says declarations of solidarity must be backed by consistent action

NEW DELHI: Welcoming BRICS's growing influence, the Congress on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use India’s chairmanship of the grouping to restore the country’s diplomatic space and stature among Global South nations, asserting that declarations of solidarity must be matched by consistent, consequential action.

“This includes taking special measures to address concerns of perceived endorsement of attacks on BRICS member Iran, the BJP government's limited diplomatic role during the ongoing war in West Asia (including its unwillingness to forge consensus between BRICS members), and its inadequate support for BRICS founding member South Africa when it faced diplomatic pressures,” said a statement issued by Salman Khurshid, chairperson of the AICC Foreign Affairs department.

“The BJP government must therefore take deliberate steps to rebuild confidence among partners in the Global South by demonstrating that India remains a credible and constructive partner, even in times of crisis.

The party further said India must provide the grouping with “moral leadership and strategic clarity” while safeguarding its national and economic interests.

The Congress also flagged India’s “deeply imbalanced” trade relationship with BRICS countries, which collectively account for 19.6% of global merchandise trade. “While acknowledging efforts on the BRICS Pay System, the BJP government should use India's BRICS chairmanship to advance a mutually beneficial trading relationship, pursuing greater market access for Indian goods and services, addressing non-tariff and other market barriers, while securing fair and predictable conditions for Indian enterprises to compete and expand in BRICS nations,” it said.

Some agreement must be reached on securing supply chains and inclusive connectivity, and efforts must be made to operationalize the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (set up in 2014, to which India has pledged USD 18 billion), the statement said.