BRICS leaders' gala dinner: A feast of Indian flavour

NEW DELHI: Forget geopolitics or geoeconomics for a moment. The BRICS leaders at the New Delhi summit had another important agenda on their table — the customary gala dinner. The gala menu served to the leaders was a carefully curated showcase of Indian flavours, with traditional recipes getting a modern, fine-dining makeover as well.

The evening began with some elegant starters. First up was Khandvi Mille-Feuille. It was a contemporary take on the Gujarati favourite. Steamed gram-flour rolls, tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves, were paired with kesar mango, microgreens and a yoghurt dressing.

Then came Khumb Galouti, tender pan-grilled mushroom kebabs served with mint pearls and sheermal bread. Think of the classic galouti kebab, but with a vegetarian twist.

For the main course, the menu moved across India. There was Paneer Lababdar, with soft cottage cheese simmered in a rich shallot and tomato gravy.

The star of the spread, however, may well have been Gucchi Marmik, with Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus gently cooked with saffron, raisins and Mamra almonds.

A colourful Carrot Bean Poriyal brought in South Indian flavours, with carrots and beans tossed in aromatic spices, virgin coconut oil and freshly grated coconut — a Tamil delight. The meal also featured Thakkali Belle Saaru, a light lentil broth made with toor dal, fresh tomatoes and curry leaves.

And, of course, no Indian feast is complete without rice and breads. The leaders were served Millet Pulao, combining fragrant basmati rice with pearl millet and seasonal aromatics, alongside an assortment of Indian breads.

To cool things down, there was Beetroot Raita, chilled yoghurt with beetroot and fresh herbs.

So, while the BRICS leaders discussed trade, diplomacy and the global order, their plates offered a rather delicious tour of India — from Gujarat to the Himalayas and down to the South.