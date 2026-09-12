Chhattisgarh honours 36 forest personnel who died in line of Duty

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh honoured brave personnel who died in the line of duty protecting the state's forests and biodiversity over the past four decades.

Gathering at Rajiv Smriti Van in the capital Raipur to honour the unsung sentinels of the wilderness, state dignitaries, senior forest officials, and families of fallen personnel remembered the 36 brave personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the state's forests, wildlife and its diverse habitats.

Presiding as the chief guest, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Manoj Pingua emphasised that Chhattisgarh’s rich ecological cover—spanning 44 percent of the state's geographical area—thrives on the vigilance of grassroots frontline staff.

Since 1985, when Forest Guard Late Budhram Bhagat laid down his life in Jashpur district, through to the supreme sacrifice of Forester Late Narayan Singh Yadav in Kanker in 2025, 36 forest department personnel have fallen in the line of duty.

Frontline field staff continue to navigate three distinct operational hazards across difficult terrains: organised timber and wildlife poaching syndicates, Maoist conflict zones across southern forest belts and escalating human-wildlife encounters in migratory corridors.