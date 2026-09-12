Chhattisgarh PWD blacklists six firms over breaches, delays in Bastar road projects

RAIPUR: In a stringent regulatory clampdown against chronic delays and contractual breaches, the Chhattisgarh Public Works Department (PWD) has blacklisted six contracting firms executing crucial road and bridge projects in the Bastar division, where the state government affirmed the armed Maoists were eliminated this year in March 31.
The department canceled the registrations of two contractors and suspended registration renewals for the remaining four, barring them from public tenders for terms ranging between two to five years.
The punitive action follows a comprehensive state-level review of delayed infrastructure projects critical to civic connectivity in Bastar. The slow progress of road networks connecting remote blocks in Sukma and Narayanpur districts was assessed. Official findings revealed a recurring pattern of systemic non-compliance.
Despite repeated statutory notices, multiple deadline extensions, and formal affidavits of commitment submitted by the contractors, project execution remained virtually abandoned or sluggish. To pre-empt legal challenges and prevent stays on re-tendering, the state government filed a caveat petition before the High Court of Chhattisgarh in Bilaspur.
According to formal orders issued by the Office of the Engineer-in-Chief (PWD), the punitive measures were executed for flagrant violations of tender conditions and public interest.
The individual actions taken against the six entities include: M/s Transoft Infra, K. Mohan Reddy, M/s Raghava Construction, M/s Shanti Vijay Construction, M/s Pankaj Haldar, M/s Balaji Infrastructure.
PWD officials affirmed that strategic arterial routes in Bastar are vital for public transit and regional development, emphasising that the department will not tolerate contractor negligence or stalling on public infrastructure contracts.