Chhattisgarh PWD blacklists six firms over breaches, delays in Bastar road projects

RAIPUR: In a stringent regulatory clampdown against chronic delays and contractual breaches, the Chhattisgarh Public Works Department (PWD) has blacklisted six contracting firms executing crucial road and bridge projects in the Bastar division, where the state government affirmed the armed Maoists were eliminated this year in March 31.

The department canceled the registrations of two contractors and suspended registration renewals for the remaining four, barring them from public tenders for terms ranging between two to five years.

The punitive action follows a comprehensive state-level review of delayed infrastructure projects critical to civic connectivity in Bastar. The slow progress of road networks connecting remote blocks in Sukma and Narayanpur districts was assessed. Official findings revealed a recurring pattern of systemic non-compliance.