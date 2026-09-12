Haryana STF mulls USD 10,000 reward for information on four wanted criminals hiding abroad

CHANDIGARH: The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police is considering offering a reward of US$10,000 each for information leading to the arrest of four wanted criminals hiding abroad. The STF has facilitated the detention of 12 gangsters abroad, and the process of their extradition is underway.

This year, so far, 14 criminals have been brought back, while last year seven were deported.

A proposal is also under consideration to offer a reward of US$10,000 each for information leading to the arrest of four wanted criminals hiding abroad. This will further strengthen efforts to trace criminals operating from overseas. STF is also tracing financial transactions, bank transactions and cryptocurrency, USDT channels linked to criminal networks.

DGP Ajay Singhal said that Haryana Police is working with a zero-tolerance policy against organised crime. Along with taking action through deportation and extradition against criminals operating criminal activities in Haryana while sitting abroad, their local associates, arms suppliers, financiers and digital networks are also being continuously targeted.

He said that through better coordination with police forces of different states and central agencies, sharing of intelligence and technical surveillance, the entire criminal network is being identified. No matter how far a criminal may hide, Haryana Police is keeping a close watch on his activities, and every possible effort will be made to bring him before the law.