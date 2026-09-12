J-K Girls Hostel students protest at Jamia Millia Islamia over food; AISA alleges assault

Amid an ongoing protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia’s Jammu and Kashmir Girls’ Hostel, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Saturday accused an assistant proctor of assaulting students, a charge denied by the university.

University officials, however, alleged that some students broke two hostel gates and manhandled members of the proctorial team late on Friday night.

The protest, which entered its third day on Saturday, began after students complained about the poor quality of food being served in the hostel mess. They alleged that insects and other foreign objects had been found in the food.

The students are demanding the cancellation of the existing hostel mess vendor’s contract, the appointment of female staff in the mess and action against hostel authorities. They are also seeking an assurance that protesting students will not face disciplinary action.

AISA alleged that the university had failed to implement assurances given to the students regarding their demands.

The students’ body also alleged that Assistant Proctor Maqsood Ahmad Malik manhandled and assaulted students near the Dean of Students’ Welfare office at around 1 am on Friday after they resisted his attempts to intimidate them.