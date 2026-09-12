Satnami Guru family split: Chhattisgarh BJP minister’s elder brother Dhal Das joins Congress

RAIPUR: In a dramatic turn of events carrying political ramifications in Chhattisgarh, the influential Satnami Guru family witnessed an open political fracture after Dhal Das—the eldest son of prominent spiritual leader Guru Baldas Saheb and elder brother of state BJP minister Guru Khushwant Saheb—formally joined the opposition Congress party.

The high-profile induction took place in Raipur, where former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel formally welcomed Dhal Das into the party fold by garlanding him and presenting with the party sash.

The Satnami Guru family, direct lineage descendants of the revered 18th-century social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas, commands massive spiritual reverence and formidable electoral clout among the Scheduled Caste (SC) electorate across central Chhattisgarh.

Speaking after joining Congress, Dhal Das launched a direct statement at the ruling establishment.