Show of unity: Modi, Putin, Xi hand-in-hand at 18th BRICS Summit

A beaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen holding hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin on his right and Chinese President Xi Jinping on his left on Saturday, capturing what could be one of the most significant moments of the 18th BRICS Summit here.

The picture from the Bharat Mandapam where the BRICS leaders attended the summit was posted on the Instagram handle of the prime minister.

The background music of the picture was a song called 'Kingdom BGM'.

The moment of warmth seems to have stood out amid the rigid protocol of international diplomacy.

Modi also posted a few other pictures on his social media handles, including one where the prime minister, Putin, Xi, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa were seen walking together inside the venue.

In another picture, Modi was seen engaged in an animated discussion with Putin, Xi and President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, while in a photograph, the prime minister and the Russian leader were seen going together, smiling broadly, flanked by security personnel and translators.

India is hosting the BRICS Summit from September 12-13 and it is being attended by leaders of 11 member countries and 10 partner countries besides some international organisations.