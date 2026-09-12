Sikh Regiment recruitment in Punjab improves after Army’s outreach drive

CHANDIGARH: Recruitment to the Sikh Regiment has improved after the Indian Army intensified efforts to attract youth from Punjab to the regiment, which has a long history of gallantry and military honours.
Recruitment had declined after the Agnipath scheme was introduced in 2022 and as many young people from Punjab migrated to countries such as Canada, US, UK and Australia for higher studies and jobs.
To encourage recruitment, the Sikh Regiment launched an outreach campaign with the slogan, “Come, join the Army. Come, join the Sikh Regiment.” The campaign aimed to revive the regiment's legacy of valour among Punjab's youth.
Sources said only about 25 per cent of vacancies in the Sikh Regiment were filled in 2024-25. The figure improved to about 50 per cent in 2025-26 after unfilled vacancies from the previous year were carried forward and recruitment efforts were intensified.
The improvement came through sustained campaigns by the Sikh Regimental Centre, senior Army officers, field formations and veterans. Recruitment teams visited villages, interacted with sarpanches and local residents, and motivated eligible candidates to join the regiment.
Battalions stationed in Punjab were also asked to identify potential recruits and encourage them to enlist.
A senior Army officer said the Sikh Regiment was the only regiment facing a recruitment shortfall.
He said several factors contributed to the decline, including negative perceptions about the Agnipath scheme, concerns over employment after four years of service, the growing trend of overseas migration, drug abuse, gangsterism and many candidates failing to meet the Army's physical standards.
He added that the Army launched focused awareness campaigns in border areas, combining recruitment drives with anti-drug awareness programmes.
Army officials said recruitment from Punjab and post-discharge employment opportunities for Agniveers were discussed during a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth last month.
Last year, Mann said the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Command had informed him that the Sikh Regiment was facing a recruitment shortfall and sought the state government's support to improve intake from Punjab.
The Sikh Regiment, one of the Army's most decorated regiments, traces its history to August 1846. It has received 14 Victoria Crosses, two Param Vir Chakras, four Ashok Chakras, 75 Battle Honours and 38 Theatre Honours.
Punjab also supplies recruits to the Sikh Light Infantry, Punjab Regiment and other arms and services of the Army. Around 8,000 vacancies are released annually for recruitment from the state, though the intake varies depending on retirements and discharges.
Districts such as Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar and Tarn Taran have traditionally contributed large numbers of soldiers to the Army.