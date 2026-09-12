Sikh Regiment recruitment in Punjab improves after Army’s outreach drive

CHANDIGARH: Recruitment to the Sikh Regiment has improved after the Indian Army intensified efforts to attract youth from Punjab to the regiment, which has a long history of gallantry and military honours.

Recruitment had declined after the Agnipath scheme was introduced in 2022 and as many young people from Punjab migrated to countries such as Canada, US, UK and Australia for higher studies and jobs.

To encourage recruitment, the Sikh Regiment launched an outreach campaign with the slogan, “Come, join the Army. Come, join the Sikh Regiment.” The campaign aimed to revive the regiment's legacy of valour among Punjab's youth.

Sources said only about 25 per cent of vacancies in the Sikh Regiment were filled in 2024-25. The figure improved to about 50 per cent in 2025-26 after unfilled vacancies from the previous year were carried forward and recruitment efforts were intensified.

The improvement came through sustained campaigns by the Sikh Regimental Centre, senior Army officers, field formations and veterans. Recruitment teams visited villages, interacted with sarpanches and local residents, and motivated eligible candidates to join the regiment.

Battalions stationed in Punjab were also asked to identify potential recruits and encourage them to enlist.

A senior Army officer said the Sikh Regiment was the only regiment facing a recruitment shortfall.

He said several factors contributed to the decline, including negative perceptions about the Agnipath scheme, concerns over employment after four years of service, the growing trend of overseas migration, drug abuse, gangsterism and many candidates failing to meet the Army's physical standards.

He added that the Army launched focused awareness campaigns in border areas, combining recruitment drives with anti-drug awareness programmes.