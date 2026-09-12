Who is Amrit Dalam? Punjab’s most-wanted gangster extradited from Moldova

In a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime, the Punjab Police has secured the extradition of 28-year-old fugitive gangster Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam, from the Republic of Moldova, marking the force’s first-ever extradition from a European country.

Dalam, a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, is wanted in more than two dozen criminal cases, including seven murder cases, as well as cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Arms Act and narcotics laws.

A team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police brought him back to India following a six-month intelligence-led international manhunt dubbed Operation Eastern Reach.

Dalam was detained a few days ago at the Palanca–Mayaky–Udobne checkpoint in Moldova while allegedly attempting to cross into war-hit Ukraine. Sources said he intended to take refuge in Ukraine, believing that the ongoing conflict would make it easier for him to evade law enforcement and remain hidden for a prolonged period.

Moldova, a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, shares its borders with Ukraine and Romania.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced the development in a post on X.

“In a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime, Punjab Police with the assistance of central agencies has secured the extradition of fugitive criminal Amritpal Singh @ Amrit Dalam, a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang, from the Republic of Moldova. This is the first-ever extradition secured by Punjab Police from a European country, marking a significant milestone in our fight against organised crime,” Yadav said.

He said the operation was made possible through sustained surveillance and close coordination between the AGTF Punjab, the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) Punjab, central agencies and international partners.

“I commend Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab and Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (#OFTEC) Punjab for their relentless efforts. We thank the Moldovan authorities, Azerbaijani authorities, IPCU-CBI, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and all other central agencies as part of this international cooperation,” Yadav said.