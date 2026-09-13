Bangladesh seeks to ‘reset’ ties with India, says relationship must be based on mutual interests

Bangladesh on Sunday said it wants to “reset” its relationship with India and build a new bilateral engagement based on mutual interests, while describing ties during the tenure of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina as “uncomfortable”.

The remarks by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir came two days after Bangladesh said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would not participate in the BRICS Summit hosted by India as he was not "properly invited" to the event, with the invitation instead extended to the BIMSTEC chair.

The two-day BRICS Summit concluded on Sunday. India had invited Rahman to attend the summit as chairman of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), while a separate bilateral invitation had been in place since February.

“Bangladesh wants to ‘reset’ its bilateral relationship with India,” Kobir told reporters.

“We want to move towards a new relationship, which should be done through bilateral discussions, not through a multilateral forum,” he said.