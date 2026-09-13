‘Deeply problematic’: Congress accuses BJP of imposing dietary choices on BRICS guests

A day after an all-vegetarian spread was served at a BRICS Summit gala dinner, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera on Sunday accused the BJP of imposing its “deeply problematic” dietary preferences on dignitaries from across the world.
Khera shared a screenshot of the dinner menu on X and said the BJP's “habit of imposing its dietary preferences on fellow Indians” had now been extended to foreign dignitaries.
“The BJP's habit of imposing its dietary preferences on fellow Indians is already deeply problematic. Now, they have taken it a step further by imposing their own choices on dignitaries from across the world,” Khera said.
India is a rich, diverse and multi-cuisine country, home to some of the finest non-vegetarian delicacies that are relished by people across the world, he said.
Khera questioned why the Modi government chose to “hide” this aspect of India's culture.
“Is it ashamed of the diversity that makes India what it is,” he asked.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the dinner for leaders and delegates attending the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had also earlier weighed in on the issue, pointing out that 80 per cent of Indians are non-vegetarian.
In posts on X, Facebook and Instagram, Gandhi wrote, “For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature.”
He also posted a picture of chole bhature on a dining table.
While Gandhi did not directly refer to the BRICS dinner, his post was welcomed by Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate, who said it reflected his respect for India's diversity and people's choices, including what they eat.
“It stands out for two things: respect for India's diversity; respect for people's choices including what they eat,” she said on X.
“And that apart, what is a Sunday without yummy lip-smacking chola bhatura?!” she added.
BJP leader and Union minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at the Congress for criticising the menu served at the summit dinner.
“I can't believe that the Congress party is making politics even on the food menu served to the leaders of BRICS nations. Our guests relished Indian vegetarian cuisine which are rich in flavour and nutritional variety with diverse regional traditions,” Rijiju said.
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the Congress had nothing to criticise about the summit beyond its food menu.
“When the opposition has nothing except the food menu to criticise about the summit, it tells you how successful BRICS has been,” he wrote on X.
Bhandari also accused the Congress of being unhappy with India's emergence as a global consensus builder.
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed also shared a screenshot of the menu and took a swipe at the government.
“No wonder Xi Jinping went back to his hotel for dinner. I would do the same!” she said on X.
Earlier, in a post on X on Saturday night, Mahua Moitra said, “Would I be a bad MP if I advised the visiting BRICS leaders to give this menu a miss & get security to nip down to the nearest Karims & bring back some Burrab Kababs.”
The gala dinner featured an elaborate all-vegetarian menu.
The starters included 'Khandvi mille', a steamed gram-flour roll, and 'khumb galouti', pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls.
The main course featured 'paneer lababdar', 'gucchi marmik' -- Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus -- and 'carrot bean poriyal'.
Other items included 'thakkali belle saaru' -- a light lentil broth -- millet pulao, beetroot raita and assorted Indian breads.
For dessert, 'Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi' and 'shahtoot phirni' were served to the VVIP guests.