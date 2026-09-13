‘Deeply problematic’: Congress accuses BJP of imposing dietary choices on BRICS guests

A day after an all-vegetarian spread was served at a BRICS Summit gala dinner, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera on Sunday accused the BJP of imposing its “deeply problematic” dietary preferences on dignitaries from across the world.

Khera shared a screenshot of the dinner menu on X and said the BJP's “habit of imposing its dietary preferences on fellow Indians” had now been extended to foreign dignitaries.

“The BJP's habit of imposing its dietary preferences on fellow Indians is already deeply problematic. Now, they have taken it a step further by imposing their own choices on dignitaries from across the world,” Khera said.

India is a rich, diverse and multi-cuisine country, home to some of the finest non-vegetarian delicacies that are relished by people across the world, he said.

Khera questioned why the Modi government chose to “hide” this aspect of India's culture.

“Is it ashamed of the diversity that makes India what it is,” he asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the dinner for leaders and delegates attending the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.