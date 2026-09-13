Four Kuki-Zo civilians killed in twin attacks in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Four persons from the Kuki-Zo community were killed in two suspected militant attacks in Manipur on Sunday, Kuki-Zo organisations said.

The state government did not immediately react to the incidents. Officials confirmed the incidents but could not share further details.

The Kuki-Zo organisations said the first attack was carried out at dawn at the Tollen village in Tamenglong district, in which one Seineh Singsit and his wife Lhingzangai were killed and their six-year-old son was injured. A bullet is reportedly still lodged inside the minor’s body.

The woman died on the spot, while her husband succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

According to the Kuki-Zo organisations, three persons transporting rice were ambushed at Longpi village in Noney district in the second attack carried out hours later.

Two of them, identified as Julie Gangte and Thangroel Gangte, were killed on the spot. Another woman from the same group was feared to have been abducted and remained missing.