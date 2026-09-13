Haridwar jail superintendent gets threat in Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s name; police launch probe

DEHRADUN: Police have launched an investigation after Haridwar district jail's senior superintendent allegedly received threats from a man claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A case has been registered at SIDCUL police station against Himanshu Chaddha, the husband of a woman lodged in Haridwar district jail, based on a complaint by Senior Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya.

According to the complaint, Arya received a call from an unidentified person at around 10.47 pm on September 11. He declined to speak at that hour and asked the caller to contact him the next morning.

Around 11.24 pm, the caller allegedly sent Arya a WhatsApp message claiming association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The man allegedly made several calls the next day and sent threatening messages after the officer did not answer.

The accused allegedly threatened to harm Aryya and the prison over the treatment of the woman inmate. He also claimed that he “stayed with Lawrence”, according to the complaint.