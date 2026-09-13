Haridwar jail superintendent gets threat in Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s name; police launch probe

DEHRADUN: Police have launched an investigation after Haridwar district jail's senior superintendent allegedly received threats from a man claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
A case has been registered at SIDCUL police station against Himanshu Chaddha, the husband of a woman lodged in Haridwar district jail, based on a complaint by Senior Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya.
According to the complaint, Arya received a call from an unidentified person at around 10.47 pm on September 11. He declined to speak at that hour and asked the caller to contact him the next morning.
Around 11.24 pm, the caller allegedly sent Arya a WhatsApp message claiming association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The man allegedly made several calls the next day and sent threatening messages after the officer did not answer.
The accused allegedly threatened to harm Aryya and the prison over the treatment of the woman inmate. He also claimed that he “stayed with Lawrence”, according to the complaint.
Arya recorded one of the phone conversations. After listening to the recording, the woman inmate identified the voice as that of her husband, Himanshu Chaddha, who had frequently visited her in jail.
Prison records showed that Chaddha was lodged in Dehradun district jail between 2017 and 2019 before being transferred to Sitarganj Central Jail. He was released on December 13, 2022.
Arya submitted screenshots of the WhatsApp messages, audio recordings and prison visitation records to police while seeking legal action against Chaddha.
Speaking to TNIE, Arya said the woman inmate had misbehaved with a deputy jailer after being brought to prison and was reprimanded for violating jail rules.
“Her husband came to meet her two days ago. During the meeting, she instigated him, following which he began repeatedly threatening me through calls and messages,” Arya said.
“He claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. I submitted a written complaint to the Haridwar SSP seeking action. Police have registered a case and are investigating,” he added.
SIDCUL Station House Officer Ajay Shah said a case has been registered and police are examining the call recordings, messages and other evidence as part of the investigation.