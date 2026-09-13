India, Vietnam step up defence tech, industrial ties after BrahMos deal

NEW DELHI: India and Vietnam are set to accelerate technology sharing and defence-industrial collaboration, with the two sides agreeing to push ahead with joint initiatives as their strategic partnership acquires a stronger military-industrial dimension, according to the defence ministry statement on Sunday.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, in the capital. The meeting followed a bilateral between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit and focused on advancing the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two sides agreed on “accelerating joint initiatives, technology sharing and defence industrial collaboration” and reaffirmed their “shared commitment to expanding maritime and defence ties” for a “peaceful, stable, and rule-based regional security architecture”, according to the statement.

The latest push comes months after India and Vietnam signed a roughly $629 million contract for BrahMos coastal-defence systems, marking a significant expansion of defence-equipment ties between the two countries. The deal is expected to provide a foundation for wider engagement in defence technology and industry.

India and Vietnam also stressed closer coordination through multilateral mechanisms, particularly the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), amid what they described as “complex security dynamics”.

They highlighted the role of ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Groups in promoting regional stability and agreed that the next Defence Policy Dialogue would be hosted by India on the sidelines of Aero India 2027.

The reference to a “rule-based regional security architecture” comes against the backdrop of tensions in the South China Sea, where Vietnam has had repeated disputes with China over activities in waters claimed by Hanoi.