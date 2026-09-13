Jharkhand: Two women among 3 killed as illegal coal mine caves in

RANCHI: At least three people, including two women, were killed and several others are feared trapped after an illegal coal mine caved in at Baghmara in Dhanbad while locals were extracting coal on Sunday morning.

Three people were rescued by villagers, who rushed to the site after the upper section of the tunnel collapsed. Using pickaxes and shovels, they cleared the debris and pulled out the trapped workers. Two critically injured women, however, died while being taken to hospital on motorcycles.

“Villagers managed to pull two women out of the debris by immediately clearing away the soil; however, both women, who had sustained serious injuries, died while being taken to the hospital by motorcycle,” said a local requesting anonymity.

The deceased have been identified as Muniya Devi, a resident of Kevatkuli in Katras, and a woman from Belonzabad, he added. Another person was also killed in the incident, but the identity is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, the exact number of casualties and people trapped will be known only after an investigation.

“Police have received information about the incident. However, it is not yet possible to say anything definitive regarding the death toll. The police are gathering details about the entire matter and are investigating the facts related to the incident,” said Dhanbad Rural SP Mohammad Yaqub.