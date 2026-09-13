Jindal Steel builds world’s longest steel slag road, enters Guinness World records

RAIPUR: In a breakthrough that redefines sustainable infrastructure and circular engineering, Jindal Steel has etched its name into the Guinness World Records by constructing the world’s longest road built entirely from processed steel slag.
Stretching 1.85 kilometres as a heavy-duty four-lane corridor in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, the landmark project directly links with National Highway-49. What makes the achievement notable is the complete elimination of mined natural stone aggregate: every layer—from the structural foundation to the upper bituminous riding surface—was engineered using 100% processed industrial slag.
Earlier, civil engineering scientists from across the country and an official adjudicating delegation from the Guinness World Records visited Raigarh to inspect the engineering data, audit material compliance, and verify the record with field evaluations, the organisation’s officials said.
The road was formally inaugurated through a virtual ceremony jointly led by Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and Chairman of Jindal Steel Limited Naveen Jindal in New Delhi.
Embodying India’s vision of “Waste to Wealth,” the project repurposed nearly two lakh tonnes of steel plant byproduct. Beyond halting quarrying and conserving natural stone reserves, the engineered design delivers immense structural and economic benefits. Built to carry relentless heavy commercial traffic and loaded industrial trucks, the corridor is approximately 35% thinner than conventional bituminous pavements while reducing construction costs by around 40%.
The milestone was achieved through close scientific collaboration between Jindal Steel, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI). Leading scientists across India subjected the industrial byproduct to a rigorous processing regimen involving multi-stage crushing, magnetic metal extraction, and precision grading to convert it into high-strength aggregates.
"India’s growth trajectory must be powered by innovations that defend our environment while generating tangible economic value," said Naveen Jindal. "This record-setting road proves that what was once written off as industrial waste can be transformed into a vital building block for nation-building,” he added.
“This accomplishment breathes life into the vision of 'Waste to Wealth' and demonstrates the transformative power of indigenous science in solving major environmental and logistical challenges,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh affirmed.
Marking the commercial and technical viability of the breakthrough, Jindal Steel formally unveiled "Steel Grit" as the brand identity and logo for its processed slag aggregate.
An official agreement was also executed during the event to expand the deployment of this indigenous road-building technology to other national highway and state infrastructure projects across the country.