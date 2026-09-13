Jindal Steel builds world’s longest steel slag road, enters Guinness World records

RAIPUR: In a breakthrough that redefines sustainable infrastructure and circular engineering, Jindal Steel has etched its name into the Guinness World Records by constructing the world’s longest road built entirely from processed steel slag.

Stretching 1.85 kilometres as a heavy-duty four-lane corridor in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, the landmark project directly links with National Highway-49. What makes the achievement notable is the complete elimination of mined natural stone aggregate: every layer—from the structural foundation to the upper bituminous riding surface—was engineered using 100% processed industrial slag.

Earlier, civil engineering scientists from across the country and an official adjudicating delegation from the Guinness World Records visited Raigarh to inspect the engineering data, audit material compliance, and verify the record with field evaluations, the organisation’s officials said.

The road was formally inaugurated through a virtual ceremony jointly led by Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and Chairman of Jindal Steel Limited Naveen Jindal in New Delhi.