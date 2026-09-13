Kedarnath helicopter bookings sell out in an hour as Char Dham Yatra enters second phase

DEHRADUN: Helicopter shuttle services to Kedarnath received an overwhelming response ahead of the second phase of the Char Dham Yatra, with 8,896 pilgrims booking seats within an hour of reservations opening for September 15-30.

The bookings covered 2,926 tickets for the 16-day period as the Uttarakhand government stepped up preparations for the post-monsoon phase of the pilgrimage.

Prateek Jain, Chief Executive Officer of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, said helicopter services to Kedarnath had remained suspended since June 25 due to the monsoon.

“After receiving permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, helicopter services will resume from the Guptkashi, Sirsi and Phata helipads on September 15,” Jain said.

“Bookings for September 15 to 30 opened on September 7 and were completed within an hour. A total of 8,896 pilgrims booked their journey through 2,926 tickets,” he added.

The government has directed all helicopter operators to install satellite-based tracking devices to monitor flights this season.

Officials said heavy rain had damaged roads, triggered landslides and created potholes on several routes. The health, public works, civil aviation and other departments have been asked to ensure safe and smooth travel for pilgrims.