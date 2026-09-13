Ladakh LG approves ex-gratia for Leh violence victims after talks with Centre

SRINAGAR: After last week’s sub committee level talks between MHA officials and Ladakh leaders, the Lt Governor of Ladakh UT on Sunday sanctioned ex gratia relief to the four victims and 43 injured in last year’s violence in Leh, thus fulfilling a key demand of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena today sanctioned ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh each to the next of kin of the four persons who lost their lives in the September 24, 2025 violence in Leh.

An ex-gratia assistance of Rs 3 lakh has been approved for persons who sustained major injuries and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries has also been approved.

According to the Ladakh administration, four civilians were killed and 44 others sustained major or minor injuries in one of the worst violence in Ladakh on September 24, 2025, during protests for statehood in Buddhist dominated Leh district.

An official spokesman said the total financial commitment of the UT administration under the approved compensation measures will be Rs 1.52 crore comprising Rs 60 lakh for the four deceased, Rs 72 lakh for 24 persons with major injuries and Rs 20 lakh for 20 persons with minor injuries.

He said since UT of Ladakh did not have a general policy prescribing compensation in cases of death or injury arising from incidents of public unrest or rioting, the LG administration examined the matter with a view to extending appropriate humanitarian assistance to the affected families and individuals.

The compensation is intended as a measure of support and solidarity with the affected families and individuals, the official spokesman said.