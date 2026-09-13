MEA condemns tanker attack off Oman as one Indian seafarer remains missing

India on Sunday condemned the attack on the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman, in which one Indian seafarer remains missing, and said the targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure in the region was “unacceptable”.

Of the 14 Indian crew members onboard the vessel, 13 have been rescued, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“ We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 14 Indian crew onboard, 13 Indians have been rescued so far,” the MEA said in a statement.

“Search and Rescue operations for the missing Indian national are continuing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation,” it said.

The ministry thanked the Omani authorities for their support in rescuing the Indian nationals.

The attack came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the creation of a “Seafarers' Emergency Support Network” at the BRICS Summit to safeguard mariners facing heightened risks due to regional conflicts.