Nine dead after suspected spurious liquor consumption in Nagaland’s Tuensang district

GUWAHATI: Nine people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Nagaland’s Tuensang district between September 10 and 11, prompting police to issue a statewide advisory in the state, where alcohol is prohibited.

“Alarming information is coming from Tuensang. At least nine deaths have been reported from the Civil Hospital, Tuensang,” Director General of Police Rupin Sharma posted on social media.

He said the deaths were caused by suspected spurious liquor. He advised people not to consume liquor in the eastern Nagaland districts such as Mon, Tuensang, Mokokchung, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamator and Noklak. He requested others to abstain too.

Nagaland Police in a statement issued on Sunday evening said all deaths had a direct or indirect circumstantial linkage with alcohol consumption and were being investigated. One person, reportedly a family member of the seller, died by hanging and the death is being investigated as a case of suicide.

“On September 12, Tuensang Police received reports of a pattern of deaths of people admitted to Tuensang Civil Hospital. Preliminary enquiries revealed that in most of the cases, the deceased had reportedly consumed liquor prior to developing symptoms such as blurring of vision, severe headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting,” the Nagaland Police statement said.

The Tuensang Police were conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances of the deaths and the source and nature of the liquor consumed. Further scientific and medical examination were being undertaken in coordination with all the concerned authorities, the statement further stated.

The Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989 prohibits the possession, sale, consumption, and manufacture of liquor in the state.

The Act further bans the use or possession of denatured spirit or any material, utensil, implement, or apparatus used for manufacturing liquor. Publishing or display of advertisements for liquor or any other preparation fit for use as liquor in newspapers and periodicals is also banned.

The government had enacted the law to check alcohol abuse and address social, moral, and health concerns associated with excessive drinking. However, despite the law and enforcement drives, Indian Made Foreign Liquor is allegedly available across the state.