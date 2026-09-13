Punjab rolls out 14-week anti-drug curriculum for 7.5 lakh students across 3,600 schools

CHANDIGARH: “I’ll try it only once. I can stop whenever I want.” Or the belief that even prolonged drug use can be easily overcome through rehabilitation. For a youngster on the verge of experimentation, such thoughts may seem harmless. But these beliefs can be dangerous.

These misconceptions are being addressed through a new 14-week curriculum with upgraded and adaptive modules featuring real-life video narratives and stories, expert insights, classroom discussions, interactive worksheets and activity-based learning to combat substance and drug abuse among students.

Rolled out by the Punjab Education Department for Classes IX to XII, the curriculum will reach more than 7.5 lakh students across 3,600 government senior secondary schools in the state, moving away from traditional awareness lectures.

The AAP-led Punjab government, through the School Nashean Virudh curriculum, has now started working to prevent substance abuse among youth by challenging and dismantling such beliefs. This evidence-based curriculum, developed in collaboration with CEGA, University of California, Berkeley, and Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), a research organisation co-founded by Nobel Prize laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, addresses how young people may underestimate the addictive nature of opioids, increasing their likelihood of experimentation and, consequently, addiction.

The curriculum highlights that the battle against drug abuse has to begin much before addiction, by busting the myths that can make drug use appear less dangerous than it actually is.

According to officials, the structured intervention has yielded a sharp rise in awareness levels over the past year. The proportion of students who understand that trying “chitta” even once carries a grave risk of addiction rose from 60 per cent to over 90 per cent, while students recognising that willpower alone is insufficient to overcome addiction jumped from 46 per cent to nearly 80 per cent.