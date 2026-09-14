Air India gets notice for allowing three foreign nationals to leave without immigration clearance

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a Show Cause notice to the CEO of Air India for violation of rules pertaining to international flights which has resulted in three Italian nationals recently departing from Amritsar to Germany via Delhi without the mandatory immigration clearance. Air India has been given one week time to respond to it, failing which administrative and regulatory action will be taken, the notice said.

The notice, issued by the Ministry on September 12, charges the airline of violation of norms pertaining to Hub and Spoke operations. The breach occurred on the intervening night of September 3 and 4 when the passengers arrived from Amritsar to Delhi by flight no. AI -1115. They reached Delhi at 12.50 am.

Under the Hub and Spoke model launched recently across a few airports in India, a flyer can carry out immigration and baggage clearances at the smaller, originating airport rather than do it at bigger airports like Delhi or Mumbai from where they opt for the international transfer.

The three Italians (of Indian origin) – Surjit Singh, Balwinder Kaur and Gurudev Singh – further travelled from Delhi to Munich by a Lufthansa flight (which has a codeshare partnership with AI) without the compulsory immigration clearance before departure. The passengers “were incorrectly handled” and escorted to the International clearance area erroneously, it said.