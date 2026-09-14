BCCI says women’s team’s Asia Cup trophy refusal was ‘collective decision’

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday said the Indian women’s team’s decision not to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi was a “collective decision” of the Board, adding that the Pakistan cricket chief “did not raise any objection” to it, reported PTI.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday but declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi, continuing a stance adopted by the Indian men’s team during the 2025 Asia Cup following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

“We discussed the matter among ourselves and decided that we would not accept it (trophy) from him. It was our collective decision. He (Naqvi) also did not raise any objection to it,” Shukla told reporters after arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport with the team.

“We informed our team accordingly, and he presented it to whoever he had to and then left,” he added.

Shukla’s comments echoed the position earlier stated by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who said the Board had communicated its decision to the ACC in advance.

“We had taken a conscious decision considering all prevailing aspects, and our position had been communicated to the ACC in advance, that the Indian team would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances,” Saikia had told PTI.

Images had earlier emerged showing Saikia speaking to Naqvi during the Asia Cup final. Shukla, however, described the interaction as “routine”.

“What Saikia ji said is absolutely correct. When you are at a match, everyone is present there and interacts in a professional capacity. Therefore, I do not think there should be so much criticism over that,” he said.

Shukla also congratulated the Indian team on winning the Asia Cup and expressed confidence that the side would perform well at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

“We became Asia Cup champions. Our women have once again made us proud and we will continue to win in the future,” he said.

“The team is now heading to Japan and we are fully confident that we will secure a victory there as well,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)