Bihar to send 100 professors for Oxford lessons

PATNA: A hundred of the 2,451 newly appointed assistant professors across 211 new degree colleges in Bihar will undergo specialised training at Oxford University and various other premier global institutions as part of an international training programme funded by the state government.

Making the announcement during an orientation session held for the professors in Patna, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary stressed that the specialised training programme was aimed at providing quality education to students pursuing higher education. The teachers will learn modern teaching methods and boost their professional capabilities through the initiative, he said.

Choudhary further noted, “Bihar has acquired the distinction of being the first state in the country to launch 211 degree colleges in a single day.” He called on all teachers to ensure that their students maintain a minimum of 75% attendance in all classes.

The Chief Minister also exhorted the newly appointed teaching faculty members to work with full dedication, emphasising that they carry the vital responsibility of strengthening Bihar’s education system and shaping future of youths of the state.