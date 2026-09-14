'Brand Modi' bump at BRICS could help BJP woo Gen Z

NEW DELHI: The BJP could seek to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile appearances and globally appreciated hosting of the 18th BRICS summit into a political asset ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, particularly as the party tries to rebuild its connect with younger voters in states such as UP and Punjab.

The BJP has faced questions over its ability to maintain its appeal among younger voters amid youth protests and growing political competition for the NextGen votes. According to BJP functionaries, images of Modi holding hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as walking alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, provide powerful visual material.

“For a generation that consumes politics predominantly through Instagram, YouTube, X and other platforms, striking international visuals can communicate more quickly than political speeches,” said a BJP leader.

Political analyst RK Verma said, “The BJP can use the BRICS summit to restore an element of political excitement around Modi’s leadership, but it will need to demonstrate how that leadership improves the prospects of young people if it wants the international spotlight to translate into electoral momentum.”

Visual power

A BJP leader said that for a generation that consumes politics predominantly through social media, striking international visuals can communicate more quickly.