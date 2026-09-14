CM Mann hits back at BJP ahead of ‘Nasha Mukt Yatra’, says Punjab being unfairly targeted for drugs

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Yatra’ in poll-bound Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday accused the opposition of portraying Punjab as a state plagued by drugs and lawlessness while ignoring the wider drug-smuggling network across the country.

The BJP’s yatra is scheduled to begin on September 18 and is expected to make drug abuse and law and order key issues ahead of the Assembly elections.

Mann said his government was taking decisive action against gangsters and the drug menace, while the opposition was resorting to “vulture politics” instead of presenting a vision for Punjab. He said 10 gangsters had been brought back to Punjab from abroad since January and nearly 80 per cent of the drugs coming from Pakistan had been eliminated following the government’s crackdown.

“When you have no issue, you start feeding on every unfortunate incident. This is not politics of public service, this is vulture politics. Punjab deserves better than this cheap politics.”

He said the government had adopted a comprehensive roadmap to dismantle the nexus of drugs, gangsters and organised crime.

“Our fight is not limited to making arrests. We are identifying networks, intercepting consignments, choking financial channels and bringing the perpetrators to justice.”