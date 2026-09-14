CPI(M) calls UCC push ‘communal and majoritarian politics’, vows to resist it

The CPI(M) on Monday opposed the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across all NDA-ruled states, accusing the BJP of using the issue to advance "communal and majoritarian politics".

The Left party was reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that NDA governments in all 21 states under their rule would introduce the UCC before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, the CPI(M) said Shah's announcement made the BJP's "political intent unmistakable", alleging that the UCC was being used to consolidate its Hindutva vote bank ahead of the next general election.

"This was never about women's rights. The BJP is weaponising a complex question of equal rights and turning it into an instrument of communal and majoritarian politics to consolidate its Hindutva vote bank ahead of the next Lok Sabha election," the party said.