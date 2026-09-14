CPI(M) calls UCC push ‘communal and majoritarian politics’, vows to resist it

The CPI(M) on Monday opposed the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across all NDA-ruled states, accusing the BJP of using the issue to advance "communal and majoritarian politics".
The Left party was reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that NDA governments in all 21 states under their rule would introduce the UCC before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
In a post on X, the CPI(M) said Shah's announcement made the BJP's "political intent unmistakable", alleging that the UCC was being used to consolidate its Hindutva vote bank ahead of the next general election.
"This was never about women's rights. The BJP is weaponising a complex question of equal rights and turning it into an instrument of communal and majoritarian politics to consolidate its Hindutva vote bank ahead of the next Lok Sabha election," the party said.
The CPI(M) also argued that uniformity did not necessarily translate into equality and accused the BJP of diverting attention from issues including unemployment, price rise, agrarian distress and students' concerns.
"Rather than confront pressing issues like unemployment, price rise, agrarian distress, and students' concerns, BJP's priority is to engineer yet another divisive campaign," it said.
The party said it opposed the proposed UCC and would "resist it at every step".
The UCC seeks to establish a common set of personal laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, irrespective of religion. Article 44 of the Constitution directs the state to endeavour to secure a uniform civil code for citizens.
Uttarakhand became the first state in independent India to enact a comprehensive UCC, with the law coming into force in January 2025. Its provisions cover marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships, among other matters.
The push for a UCC has since expanded to other BJP-ruled states.
Shah on Sunday said BJP-led NDA governments in all 21 states under their rule would introduce the UCC before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
(With inputs from PTI)