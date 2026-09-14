Former Punjab CM, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s cousin Bhupinder Dhillon joins BJP ahead of polls

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal's cousin, Major Bhupinder Singh Dhillon (retd), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, in a move that could have political significance in the Badal family's traditional stronghold of Lambi.

The 78-year-old Dhillon, popularly known as Major Bhupn, joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon.

A senior member of the Badal family, Dhillon served as Political Secretary to Parkash Singh Badal for 25 years and was a state minister in the SAD-BJP government from 1997 to 2002.

Dhillon's father, the late Gurraj Singh Dhillon Badal, was a Rajya Sabha MP of the Akali Dal from 1952 to 1958. He was also associated with Parkash Singh Badal's early political career.

A former Army officer, Dhillon served in the Indian Army until 1988 and participated in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. He has been associated with election campaigns since 1994 and has remained active among people in the Lambi constituency.

After joining the BJP, Dhillon said he was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work and indicated that he would become more active in electoral politics. He also said he would add 'Badal' to his name.