Hindi’s progress must respect and protect other Indian languages: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the progress of Hindi would be meaningful only if it advances while ensuring the dignity, promotion and protection of other Indian languages.
Extending his greetings on Hindi Diwas, Shah described India as a land of linguistic diversity and cultural richness, saying the country’s many languages are a source of strength rather than a weakness.
“Everyone says that our languages are diverse. That is our weakness. But I believe that our greatest strength is that we have so many languages,” Shah said in a message.
He said every language carries its own history, folk traditions and worldview, contributing to the values and outlook of younger generations. India’s linguistic diversity, he added, strengthens the country’s sense of unity in diversity.
Shah said language is not merely a means of communication but also the “memory” and “self-awareness” of a society.
He noted that Hindi has played an important role in bringing together different sections and communities as a language of dialogue, connection and coordination.
“The progress of Hindi is only purposeful when it moves forward while ensuring the dignity, promotion and protection of other Indian languages,” Shah said.
He stressed that Hindi should not be seen as representing any single language, but as an important link between India’s languages and its national unity.
Shah said that although Gujarati is his mother tongue, Hindi allows him to connect directly with people across different parts of the country.
Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14 to mark the adoption of Hindi as an official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949.
Shah also urged young people to learn from the world while remaining rooted in their own languages. He appealed to parents to communicate with their children in their mother tongue.
“Language is what connects us to our mother, our soil, our history and our culture,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)