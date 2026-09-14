Hindi’s progress must respect and protect other Indian languages: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the progress of Hindi would be meaningful only if it advances while ensuring the dignity, promotion and protection of other Indian languages.

Extending his greetings on Hindi Diwas, Shah described India as a land of linguistic diversity and cultural richness, saying the country’s many languages are a source of strength rather than a weakness.

“Everyone says that our languages are diverse. That is our weakness. But I believe that our greatest strength is that we have so many languages,” Shah said in a message.

He said every language carries its own history, folk traditions and worldview, contributing to the values and outlook of younger generations. India’s linguistic diversity, he added, strengthens the country’s sense of unity in diversity.

Shah said language is not merely a means of communication but also the “memory” and “self-awareness” of a society.

He noted that Hindi has played an important role in bringing together different sections and communities as a language of dialogue, connection and coordination.

“The progress of Hindi is only purposeful when it moves forward while ensuring the dignity, promotion and protection of other Indian languages,” Shah said.