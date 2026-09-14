India to supply power to flood-hit Nepal for 18 hours a day till December end

NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Monday approved exporting electricity to Nepal for 18 hours a day until the end of December this year, amid severe damage to the neighbouring country's hydropower infrastructure caused by recent floods.

The power will be exported to the Nepal Electricity Authority from September 13 to December 31, 2026, the power ministry said.

Under the approval, India can export up to 600 MW through the Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar 400 kV double-circuit line and up to 54 MW through the Tanakpur-Mahendranagar 132 kV single-circuit line. The electricity supply will be available from midnight to 6.00 pm each day.

The ministry said it will review the quantum of power to be exported from January 2027 in December.

The decision comes after recent floods caused significant damage to hydropower infrastructure in Nepal, reducing its domestic electricity generation capacity and creating an additional requirement for power.

The ministry said the approval would help Nepal meet its electricity requirements during the difficult period and further strengthen the longstanding energy cooperation between the two countries.

“India remains committed to supporting Nepal and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector,” the power ministry said in a statement.