Indian Air Force evacuates four NCC women from 18,500 feet in Ladakh

CHANDIGARH: The Indian Air Force helicopters rescued four National Cadet Corps (NCC) women taking part in the all-India women cadets high-altitude trek, Aparajita Parang La 2026.

They were saved in a first-light mission at an altitude of 18,500 feet.

“This time-critical mission stands testimony to the IAF’s professionalism and its role as a first responder during both war and peace,” a defence spokesperson in Leh said.

On August 18, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the All India Girls High Altitude Long Trek, Aparajita Parang La 2026, a flagship adventure activity of the NCC, at an event in New Delhi.

The trek crosses the Parang La Pass at 5,578 metres (18,300 feet), connecting the Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh with the Changthang region of Ladakh. It is regarded as one of the country’s most challenging high-altitude trekking routes.

The expedition comprises three women officers and 28 girl cadets, with an average age of 19 years. The youngest participant is 16-and-a-half years old.

The 30-day trek covers around 250 km through some of the most remote areas of the Himalayas. The route includes Kibber, Dumla, Thaltak, Bongrojen, Parang La Pass, Dak Karzong, Norbu Sumdo, Kiangdom and Korzok. It crosses high-altitude deserts, glaciers, snowfields and river valleys.

The IAF’s Siachen Pioneers helicopter unit, based at Leh, carried out the mission in low air density and difficult terrain. The absence of a helipad added to the operational challenges. Despite this, the crew executed a precise landing and safely evacuated the four cadets to Leh for further medical treatment.