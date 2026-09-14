Indian-origin man declared fugitive in US for defrauding Medicare scheme of USD 93 million

CHANDIGARH: An Indian-origin national has been declared a fugitive in the United States for allegedly defrauding the Medicare healthcare scheme of USD 93 million by submitting false claims for genetic tests. The man, identified as Khadeer Khan Mohammed, is now believed to be in Hyderabad, India.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Mohammed purportedly submitted, or directed others to submit, claims for laboratory genetic testing ineligible for reimbursement.

Over the course of the conspiracy, Mohammed used American Premier to submit approximately USD 93 million in alleged fraudulent Medicare claims, resulting in payments of at least USD 65 million.

The Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services said that in a 10-day period in 2023 alone, Medicare paid approximately USD 13 million against suspected fraudulent claims.

According to the Department of Health, Mohammed owned American Premier Labs LLC in Richardson, Texas, from about August 2023 to October 2024, in the Northern District of Texas and elsewhere.