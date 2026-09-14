Insider track | A little surprise in the BRICS kit

Bihar turned up at BRICS in an unlikely guise: sattu and makhana. The two familiar favourites from home made it into the welcome kits for delegates and media, and later showed up at breakfast too. So foreign visitors got a taste of Bihar without needing a tourism brochure. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was pleased, calling their inclusion a matter of pride and crediting the Modi government’s push to turn local products global. The kits carried food from other parts of India as well. But it was the Bihar duo that prompted some delegates to remark that the state had found its own little corner at BRICS — not at the negotiating table, but on it.
The welcome said plenty
Vladimir Putin got quite a welcome at the BRICS Business Forum on Saturday — and seemed a little surprised by it himself. The moment he rose to speak, the room erupted in thunderous applause, from Indian and foreign delegates alike. A delegate noted that such a warm reception for Putin is hardly the usual scene in Russia or elsewhere. Even after he began speaking, the applause lingered. Many also noticed a shift in his body language: the reserve of his arrival giving way to a more confident, relaxed air, and perhaps a greater ease with India. One delegate likened it to the reception Modi often gets overseas. For Putin, New Delhi appeared to have a rather different welcome in store.
Phones had a busy day
BRICS was about geopolitics—and, unexpectedly, selfies. Foreign delegates and journalists were soon besieging Narendra Modi for photographs. Among the women journalists and foreign delegates, the requests were unabashed: “Please, PM Modi, one more selfie.” The summit host was happy to oblige, stopping as mobile phones became the unofficial accessories of diplomatic encounters. Even while walking alongside Putin, Modi was approached again. He posed; Putin appeared to take in the enthusiasm with some surprise. Women in traditional Muslim attire were among those seeking photographs, and their requests were promptly met. Modi has long been a magnet for selfies on overseas visits. In New Delhi, it seemed, the foreign visitors were quite happy to keep the phenomenon going.
A temple in the background
After giving Putin a copy of the Thirukkural on Friday, Modi brought another slice of Tamil Nadu into the BRICS proceedings on Saturday. The illuminated Ramanathaswamy Temple at Rameswaram provided the backdrop as the leaders were welcomed. Modi was seen explaining the temple to visiting leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and pointing out features of its famed corridor. The backdrop caught the eye of foreign visitors, some of whom were soon reaching for their phones to look up the temple’s history. For one delegate, it offered the visiting leaders a glimpse of India’s cultural, spiritual and architectural richness.
Kerala may have to wait
Kerala Congress watchers will have to wait for a new party chief. With the Congress busy in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat, Kerala’s turn does not seem imminent. Rahul Gandhi assured CM V D Satheesan the matter would be settled soon. But sources say the coming polls and appointing AICC general secretaries and secretaries already occupy his mind. The delay is not comforting for incumbent KPCC president Sunny Joseph, juggling two roles since joining the Cabinet. There is infighting, while as electricity minister he faces public ire over load shedding. Finding his successor isn’t easy either with six contenders already in the race. The longer the delay, the longer the list may grow.
A little less court, perhaps
The government seems keen to be more proactive about legal disputes, preferably before they become long-running court sagas. The Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA) has asked all central ministries and departments to nominate senior-level officers for a 40-hour mediation training programme organised by the Supreme Court’s Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee. The idea is to give the seniors a better understanding of mediation and help them spot disputes that can be settled by avoiding the litigation process. With government departments among the biggest litigants, even a modest shift towards early settlement could reduce cases. The DoLA is seeking wider participation, saying the programme supports efforts to resolve suitable legal matters early.