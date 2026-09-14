Insider track | A little surprise in the BRICS kit

The welcome said plenty

Vladimir Putin got quite a welcome at the BRICS Business Forum on Saturday — and seemed a little surprised by it himself. The moment he rose to speak, the room erupted in thunderous applause, from Indian and foreign delegates alike. A delegate noted that such a warm reception for Putin is hardly the usual scene in Russia or elsewhere. Even after he began speaking, the applause lingered. Many also noticed a shift in his body language: the reserve of his arrival giving way to a more confident, relaxed air, and perhaps a greater ease with India. One delegate likened it to the reception Modi often gets overseas. For Putin, New Delhi appeared to have a rather different welcome in store.