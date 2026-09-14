Jharkhand to move Supreme Court against MMDR Amendment Act

RANCHI: Jharkhand will move the Supreme Court against the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, after Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved the decision.

Calling it a “draconian law” in the context of Jharkhand, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said the state government would continue collecting cess and challenge the law in court.

Kishore said the amendment had nullified Jharkhand’s claim of Rs 1.36 lakh crore against the Centre over coal royalties and land revenue. He said the government would oppose the law on two fronts — by taking the issue to the people and by approaching the Supreme Court.

He said the new law had caused a twofold loss to the state. Besides nullifying the Rs 1.36 lakh crore claim, it also barred states from levying cess on minerals and prevented payment of past arrears.

“Consequently, the Jharkhand government intends to fight this on two fronts: taking the issue to the public and knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court,” said the finance minister.