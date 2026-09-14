Kargil War veteran allegedly assaulted over parking dispute in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: A retired Group Captain of the Indian Air Force was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod by a parking attendant in Haryana’s Gurugram Sector 65. The strikes resulted in a serious head injury and a fractured elbow, the retired officer said.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 10 around 8 pm when the victim, identified as Amit Kumar Gupta, went to the Gonzo Restaurant in Magnum Global Park with his family for dinner. An argument ensued over parking and soon escalated into violence.

The victim has submitted his written complaint at the police station. According to the complaint, Gupta was reversing his car when a parking attendant tried to break the front window of his car.

"When I got out of the car and resisted, the attendant then came with an iron rod. He first struck me on the hand and then on the head. I was covered in blood from the attack.