Kargil War veteran allegedly assaulted over parking dispute in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: A retired Group Captain of the Indian Air Force was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod by a parking attendant in Haryana’s Gurugram Sector 65. The strikes resulted in a serious head injury and a fractured elbow, the retired officer said.
According to the police, the incident took place on September 10 around 8 pm when the victim, identified as Amit Kumar Gupta, went to the Gonzo Restaurant in Magnum Global Park with his family for dinner. An argument ensued over parking and soon escalated into violence.
The victim has submitted his written complaint at the police station. According to the complaint, Gupta was reversing his car when a parking attendant tried to break the front window of his car.
"When I got out of the car and resisted, the attendant then came with an iron rod. He first struck me on the hand and then on the head. I was covered in blood from the attack.
Security guards and parking staff were present at the scene, but no one helped me. I even called the police helpline, but they didn't arrive at the scene for about half an hour.
Meanwhile, a chef from the restaurant intervened, saving my life", Gupta said in his complaint.
He was then taken to the Medanta Hospital in an ambulance and underwent surgery. His elbow bone was fixed with a plate, he said.
Gupta claimed that the attack was sudden, and he didn't even have a chance to defend himself.
The police are investigating the issue and scanning the CCTV footage of the area in order to ascertain the sequence of the incident and also identify the accused involved in the incident.
Gupta was part of the Indian Air Force's 'Operation Safed Sagar' team during the Kargil War of 1999, police said.
(With inputs from PTI)