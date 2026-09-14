'Need of the hour': CJP backs stricter anti-defection law, seeks 20-year bar on defectors

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday backed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s call for stricter provisions against elected representatives who defect from the political parties on whose symbols they were elected.

CJP national convener Abhijeet Dipke described the proposal as the “need of the hour”, while co-convener Saurav Das said Sibal’s suggestion was in line with the organisation’s first demand charter.

Sibal recently had called for amendments to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution to prevent the merger provision from being used as a “loophole for mass walkouts”.

Under the existing anti-defection law, legislators are protected from disqualification if at least two-thirds of the members of a legislature party merge with another political party. Sibal argued that the provision should be amended to ensure that “a merger is a merger of political parties and not a collective walkout by legislators”.

Backing the proposal, Saurav Das said, “Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal's proposal to ban any MP and MLA who gets elected on Party X's symbol and later defects to Party Y for money or under pressure should be welcomed. He calls for a 10-year ban.”