No act of violence will derail Manipur’s path to peace, says Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Monday said that “no act of violence will be allowed to derail the state’s path towards peace and normalcy”, a day after four people were killed in separate attacks in Tamenglong and Noney districts by suspected militants.

Two of the four victims were women.

The killings took place on September 13, coinciding with ‘Sahnit Ni’, or ‘Black Day’, observed annually by the Kuki community in Manipur to remember those killed during the Kuki-Naga conflict in the state in the 1990s.

In a post on X, Konthoujam said he was “deeply anguished” by the attack on Tollen Kuki Village, in which Lhingjangai Singsit was killed and her husband, Seineih Singsit, and their infant son were injured.

Suspected militants attacked the family at their residence in Tollen Kuki Village, located near NH-37, which connects Imphal with Jiribam. Seineih later succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital in Silchar, Assam.