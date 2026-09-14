Over 6,500 pilgrims evacuated from landslide-hit Kedarnath route

More than 6,500 pilgrims, along with 600-700 horses and mules, were evacuated on Monday from a landslide-hit stretch of the Kedarnath trek near Chirbasa helipad, officials said.

A landslide on Sunday partially damaged the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route near the helipad, about 2.5 km from Gaurikund, leaving the stretch inaccessible to trekkers, according to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

A local resident was also killed after being struck by a boulder during the landslide.

Police said continuous falling of stones from the hillside hampered efforts to restore the route, while pilgrims were held back at several points on either side of the affected stretch.

As weather conditions improved and landslide activity stopped on Monday morning, pilgrims returning from Kedarnath were escorted across the obstructed stretch in phases.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has started clearing debris and stones from the route, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)