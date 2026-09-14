PM keeps saying ‘everything is fine’, but actually ‘everything is expensive’: Congress on WPI inflation

The Congress on Monday attacked the government over the latest Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data, accusing it of ignoring the rising cost of essential commodities and falling real wages.
Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 9.92 per cent in August from 9.78 per cent in July, according to government data released on Monday.
Food inflation rose to 7.05 per cent from 6.65 per cent during the period, while inflation in manufactured products touched a series high of 8.37 per cent, compared with 8.29 per cent in July.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said WPI inflation had remained around 10 per cent for four consecutive months and alleged that rising prices were causing hardship to millions of families.
“Official data just released shows that for four consecutive months now the WPI (Wholesale Price Index) inflation has been hovering around 10%. Prices of all essential commodities have continued their upward rise causing huge hardships to crores of families,” Ramesh said.
He also cited CMIE data to claim that inflation-adjusted wages had fallen 5.7 per cent since April, with rural India witnessing a 9 per cent decline.
“To compound the misery, according to CMIE data, inflation-adjusted wages have also been consistently falling with a 5.7% drop since April. Rural India has seen a massive 9% decline - even in nominal terms rural wages have fallen,” he said.
“The PM keeps saying ‘sab changa si (all is well), but actually ‘sab mehenga si (everything is expensive),” Ramesh added.
WPI inflation has risen since the beginning of the current financial year, with higher global crude oil and fertiliser prices amid the West Asia conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz adding to pressure on domestic prices.
(With inputs from PTI)