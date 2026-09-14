PM keeps saying ‘everything is fine’, but actually ‘everything is expensive’: Congress on WPI inflation

The Congress on Monday attacked the government over the latest Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data, accusing it of ignoring the rising cost of essential commodities and falling real wages.

Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 9.92 per cent in August from 9.78 per cent in July, according to government data released on Monday.

Food inflation rose to 7.05 per cent from 6.65 per cent during the period, while inflation in manufactured products touched a series high of 8.37 per cent, compared with 8.29 per cent in July.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said WPI inflation had remained around 10 per cent for four consecutive months and alleged that rising prices were causing hardship to millions of families.