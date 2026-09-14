Ranchi Diary | Buzz over filling vacant ministerial berths

Following the sudden demise of minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu, the strength of the Hemant Soren Cabinet has fallen from 10 to nine. The government had faced a similar vacancy in August 2025 after the death of Ghatshila MLA and then education minister Ramdas Soren. With another ministerial berth now vacant, speculation is rife over who will fill the post. A key question is whether the government will repeat the formula adopted in Madhupur and Dumri by entrusting political responsibilities to a family member of the deceased leader, or opt for a new face from Giridih. Under the Constitution, Jharkhand can have a maximum of 12 ministers.