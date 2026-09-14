Unregulated loan apps deceive blue-collar workers with real transfer of decoy funds.

NEW DELHI: A network of unregulated mobile loan applications promising instant cash, several of them running from beyond borders, are targeting the blue-collar workforce and trapping daily-wage earners in cycles of debt and extortion.

A TMS investigation, involving direct interaction with individuals operating two such applications, found operators claiming to work from Pakistan, Bangladesh and a “cyber city” in Thailand. These apps sit comfortably on the Google Play Store. They disappear when regulators catch up, but resurface under a new identity offering the same services.

In one case, a message popped up on a user’s phone—“instant cash”, an easy loan with minimal paperwork. Within minutes of downloading an application called Rupeeline and Rupeelaon, filling the form and sharing bank details, a small amount of Rs 2,400 landed in the user’s bank account without any approval. What followed was a payment of Rs 9,500 to cyber fraudsters and three phone numbers. Threat calls were made from Pakistani nationals claiming to work out of a “cyber city” in Thailand.

Thereafter, a payment of Rs 9,500 was made through the Rupeeline app where the fraudsters kept open the window.

The payment gateway of the application was blocked. A number was then given to make the payment, after being shown all the documents—bank account details, Aadhaar card, PAN card and the loan application. The payment went out via UPI to the number 6209792382.