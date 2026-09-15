Arts can turn cities into tourism magnets, say artists at TNIE Tourism Summit

Drawing a comparison with South Korea, she said India could learn from the country's use of cultural exports to build its global identity.

“By exporting its culture to the world, South Korea, a country rebuilt after the war, has built a $19-billion industry around its cultural exports. We have to look at what they have achieved and recognise the potential we have. We need to come together and work towards exporting our culture to the world and making it a larger part of India's global identity,” Menon said.

She also spoke about the changing creative landscape in the age of artificial intelligence and emphasised the continuing importance of live experiences.

Violinist-producer Shravan Sridhar recalled “Government initiatives have literally left me beautifully lasting experiences all my life. One of them was the initiative by the Karnataka government called the Bangalore Hubba which happens over 15 days spread across the city. I was pleasantly surprised by such a large scale cultural event being put up by the government.”